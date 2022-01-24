Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hantus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD
Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Hantus' Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hantus has given me my life back. He is a top notch neurologist.
About Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740459510
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Epilepsy and Neurology
