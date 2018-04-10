See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD

Urology
4.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD

Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Hardeman works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hardeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Team - Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4039
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1427052992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Johannasberg Gutenberg|Johannes Gutenberg U Hosp|University Tenn Memphis Med Center
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System|Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardeman works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hardeman’s profile.

    Dr. Hardeman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

