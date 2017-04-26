Dr. Stephen Harris, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Harris, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Harris, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Stephen A. Harris, DMD Cosmetic and Family Dentistry1735 Central Ave Ste 105, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 394-3507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
My son started going to Dr. Harris because he was close to his work. Then, he started going back to Dr. Harris without being forced to get more dental work done. Now I knew he found the right dentist. Recently, my daughter chipped her front tooth. My son highly recommended Dr. Harris for his highly skeptical younger sister. Today, she went to Dr. Harris and he restored her nice smile. After dinner, she ran in and brushed her teeth without an argument. That's a first! Thank you Dr. Harris!!
About Dr. Stephen Harris, DMD
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104966365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
446 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.