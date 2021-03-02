See All Plastic Surgeons in West Islip, NY
Dr. Stephen Harris, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small West Islip, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Harris, MD

Dr. Stephen Harris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Stephen U. Harris MD Pllc in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen U. Harris MD Pllc
    500 Montauk Hwy Ste H, West Islip, NY 11795 (631) 422-9100

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Harris, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962402677
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
