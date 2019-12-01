Dr. Stephen Hartsock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartsock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hartsock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Hartsock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Methodist Medical Plaza Georgetown4880 Century Plaza Rd # 905, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 216-2700
IU Health Physicians Orthopedic1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 147, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 944-9400
- Goshen Health Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr. Hartsock over time for a few years now for more than one issue. I have found hi to be professional, knowledgeable, takes time to really listen, and the best orthopedic doctor I have found. I would very highly recommend him. He really worked with me to improve my different issues.
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114938453
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Hartsock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartsock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartsock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartsock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartsock.
