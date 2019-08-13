Dr. Stephen Hass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hass, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hass, MD
Dr. Stephen Hass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Hass works at
Dr. Hass' Office Locations
-
1
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8199
-
2
Charleston Area Medical Center3110 Maccorkle Ave Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-4884
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hass?
My husband just talked with Gina the nurse practitioner for Dr Hass. He also spoke with Dr Hass very pleased with their response to his needs. Very good at explaining procedures. Very happy with the visit and their compassion
About Dr. Stephen Hass, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275757742
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hass works at
Dr. Hass has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.