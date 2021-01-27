Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO
Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations
East Mesa Orthopedics & Sports Medicine4850 E Baseline Rd Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 461-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
As of, 1/26/21, it will have been two weeks since my surgery. I had arthroscopic surgery due to meniscus tears in my left knee. At the very least, I hoped it would hurt less, but this surgery exceeded my expectations! I didn’t even dare hope for the amazing results I have experienced! I swear, Dr. Stephen Hatfield, is a wizard! My knee feels 200% better. There is not even the slightest trace of the pain I was in before! Yes, for the 1 on 1, he’s like any other surgeon I’ve dealt with, talks quickly, seems hurried, & is in & out of the room before you can form a question. Not a complaint, just an FYI. He did visit me before my surgery, & answered all of my questions. I have no complaints at all! I had my follow up appointment on 1/25/21, removed my stitches, & offered PT to help me gain full mobility. My recovery, apparently, was remarkable, as I had already gained full mobility. Would wholeheartedly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184666216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatfield speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.