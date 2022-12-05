Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD
Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Dr. Heinzman works at
Dr. Heinzman's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Surgical52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 308, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3025Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heinzman?
Dr Heinzman repaired my hiatal hernia. He did a fantastic job. As I put off having this operation for years, I will not blame Dr. Heinzman for any complications resulting from my delay. Dr. Heinzman was the best, always ready to explain and has a wonderful sense of humor. We are very fortunate to have this talented man in Birmingham.
About Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497863088
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinzman works at
Dr. Heinzman has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.