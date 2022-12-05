Overview of Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD

Dr. Stephen Heinzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Heinzman works at Eastern Surgical in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.