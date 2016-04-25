Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD
Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Southcoast Medical Group LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-4100
Savannah Respiratory and Allergy Associates200 Commercial Ct Ste A, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 712-6750
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hendrix sets the standard for care. Professionalism across the board from appt. setup to check in and check out.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154329951
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrix works at
Dr. Hendrix has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.