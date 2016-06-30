Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Henson, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Henson, MD
Dr. Stephen Henson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Henson works at
Dr. Henson's Office Locations
Arnett Clinic LLC2600 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Henson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1902875586
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Wound Repair, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.