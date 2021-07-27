Dr. Stephen Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Herman, MD
Dr. Stephen Herman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
Stephen M Herman Md, LLC130 Tibet Ave Apt 206, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 777-8454
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly, and caring. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
About Dr. Stephen Herman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821014853
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- United States Military Academy, West Point, NY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
