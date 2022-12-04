Dr. Stephen Herr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Herr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Herr, MD
Dr. Stephen Herr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Herr works at
Dr. Herr's Office Locations
Valley Gastroenterology Medical Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 310, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herr has been my primary care physician for more than 30 years. That's also true for my father, mother, and aunt. Over the last couple of decades, I've referred numerous coworkers and friends to him - and without exception, they were grateful and adopted him as their physician. Dr. Herr, and the partners in his practice, are widely recognized as among the best internists and gastroenterologists in the areas around the west San Fernando Valley. In addition, Dr. Herr is the most attentive, and kindest, physician I've ever known --- excellent physician; extraordinarily good and kind man. If you read the 'less than positive reviews', you'll find that virtually all are related to front-office staff -- although, after 30 years, I've never had a meaningfully bad interaction with the front-office. No complaints. Best doctor in the SF Valley area.
About Dr. Stephen Herr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326005091
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Cincinnati
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herr works at
Dr. Herr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Herr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herr.
