Dr. Stephen Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Herring, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Herring, MD
Dr. Stephen Herring, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Herring works at
Dr. Herring's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Plastic Surgery PA516 Beaumont Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 486-9093
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herring?
I have never been a patient in any office that makes me feel so comfortable and at ease. I have understood every step of my procedures and have had the best care. I love the staff and Dr Herring! My procedures have been performed just as explained, and I look and feel great! If I had any concerns we had Dr. Herring's personal cell number! This is the best service you could ask for! Thank you!
About Dr. Stephen Herring, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1255498887
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.