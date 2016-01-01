Overview of Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD

Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Hightower works at Coast Urological Medical Group, Inc., Los Alamitos, CA in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Acute, Kidney Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.