Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD

Urology
3.1 (25)
Map Pin Small Los Alamitos, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD

Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Hightower works at Coast Urological Medical Group, Inc., Los Alamitos, CA in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Acute, Kidney Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hightower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Alamitos
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 210, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972603371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hightower works at Coast Urological Medical Group, Inc., Los Alamitos, CA in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hightower’s profile.

    Dr. Hightower has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Acute, Kidney Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hightower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hightower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hightower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

