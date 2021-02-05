Overview

Dr. Stephen Hoag, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Hoag works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.