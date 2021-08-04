See All Vascular Surgeons in Leominster, MA
Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (52)
Map Pin Small Leominster, MA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD

Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Heywood Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hoenig works at The Vascular Care Group - Leominster in Leominster, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoenig's Office Locations

    The Vascular Care Group - Leominster
    114 Merriam Ave Ste 101, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 534-3399
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Stephen J Hoenig MD
    50 Memorial Dr Ste 112, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 534-3399
    The Vascular Care Group - Concord
    54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 301, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 369-4468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Heywood Hospital
  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2021
    I had surgery with Dr Hoenig and I felt the experience overall t be very good
    Judith S. — Aug 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982602975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rochester U/strong Meml Hospital|Rochester Univ/Strong Mem Hosp, Fellow:Vascular
    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Hosp/harvard University
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoenig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoenig has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.