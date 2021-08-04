Overview of Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD

Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Heywood Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hoenig works at The Vascular Care Group - Leominster in Leominster, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.