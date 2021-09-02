Overview of Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD

Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Hohmann works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX, Waxahachie, TX, Plano, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.