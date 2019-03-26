Overview of Dr. Stephen Honig, MD

Dr. Stephen Honig, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Honig works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.