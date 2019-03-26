Dr. Stephen Honig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Honig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Honig, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 263-7300
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Services324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think he is one of the best doctors I have been to ,he asked great questions,,He was patient, and thorough he explained what I should do to help my present state.His receptionist/secretary also was helpful.I will write more tomorrow.I have already told friends how impressed I am...I feel so lucky to have been referred to such a outstanding professional
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Honig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honig has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honig.
