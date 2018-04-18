Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD
Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover's Office Locations
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA595 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely apprehensive about having endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, but Dr. Hoover listened to my concerns and made me feel much more comfortable with doing the procedure. In the end, I could not be more pleased with the results—you can’t even see my scar! And I had no pain or other complications afterward. I wish he still lived in my community and was available to do my other hand now that I seem to be having issues with it.
About Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043431935
Education & Certifications
- Mary Stern
- Univ of N Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.