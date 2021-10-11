See All Spine Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Stephen Houston, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Houston, MD

Dr. Stephen Houston, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Houston works at Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houston's Office Locations

    Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion
    11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr. Houston is really a one of a kind and a skilled surgeon. After seeing my MRI, he had me in surgery within a week since my case was pretty urgent. I had already seen two other surgeons for different opinions since spine surgery was something that I wanted to avoid. He took his time to explain everything to me and answer my questions. I never felt like a number or rushed. When looking for a surgeon one of the most important factors is experience, and he has this in spades. This is a guy that's seen it all with over 4000 surgeries. If it can be done, he can do it and he doesn't give up. I went from extreme/excruciating pain in my neck and arm/hands to the point where I could only sleep one hour a night - to post surgery zero pain. It was a literal off switch to my pain and gave me my life back - and I owe that to him. His staff, and particularly his PA (Mr. Echeveste) went out of his way post surgery with follow up calls. Thank you Doctor for giving me my life back.
    — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Houston, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457317901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houston works at Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Houston’s profile.

    Dr. Houston speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

