Dr. Stephen Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Houston, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Houston, MD
Dr. Stephen Houston, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Houston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Houston's Office Locations
-
1
Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houston?
Dr. Houston is really a one of a kind and a skilled surgeon. After seeing my MRI, he had me in surgery within a week since my case was pretty urgent. I had already seen two other surgeons for different opinions since spine surgery was something that I wanted to avoid. He took his time to explain everything to me and answer my questions. I never felt like a number or rushed. When looking for a surgeon one of the most important factors is experience, and he has this in spades. This is a guy that's seen it all with over 4000 surgeries. If it can be done, he can do it and he doesn't give up. I went from extreme/excruciating pain in my neck and arm/hands to the point where I could only sleep one hour a night - to post surgery zero pain. It was a literal off switch to my pain and gave me my life back - and I owe that to him. His staff, and particularly his PA (Mr. Echeveste) went out of his way post surgery with follow up calls. Thank you Doctor for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Stephen Houston, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1457317901
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School Of Med
- University of California At Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Houston using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houston works at
Dr. Houston speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.