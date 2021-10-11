Overview of Dr. Stephen Houston, MD

Dr. Stephen Houston, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Houston works at Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.