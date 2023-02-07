Dr. Stephen Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Howell, MD
Dr. Stephen Howell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Howell's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 689-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
Very professional, pre surgery info great, and results excellent. 70% rehabed in 28 days @ 76yrs.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972697704
- Orthopaedic Department At Thomas Jefferson University
- Graduate Hospital University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howell speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.