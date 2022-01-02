Overview of Dr. Stephen Hribar, MD

Dr. Stephen Hribar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Hribar works at Cranberry Office in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.