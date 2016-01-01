Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Huang, MD
Dr. Stephen Huang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Richy Agajanian MD A Professional Corp.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Huang, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Chinese
- 1124089685
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Armenian and Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.