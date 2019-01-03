Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med.
Accent Dermatology and Laser Institute400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 463-9600
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Huang was more thorough than any dermatologist who has ever cared for me. He used a small magnifying glass and examined my entire body. His friendly assistant noted every single anomaly on her tablet. Dr. Huang removed two spots that bothered me (but were of no clinical consequence) consequence) and took shavings from two other areas that did catch his eye, and then sent them to the pathologist for analysis. This was some of the best medical care of my lifetime. Highly recommend!
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.