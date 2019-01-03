Overview

Dr. Stephen Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med.



Dr. Huang works at ACCENT DERMATOLOGY AND LASER INSTITUTE in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.