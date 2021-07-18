Dr. Stephen Huk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Huk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Huk, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Behavioral Health Centers PA6075 Rand Blvd Ste 1, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 921-2792
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a straightforward but very compassionate physician. I appreciate his directness & how he takes patient opinion regarding med changes very seriously.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043250848
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Huk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huk has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.