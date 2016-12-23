Overview

Dr. Stephen Ierardi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Ierardi works at Saddleback Family Medicine in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.