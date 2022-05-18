Overview of Dr. Stephen Ikard Jr, MD

Dr. Stephen Ikard Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ikard Jr works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Clavicle Fracture and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.