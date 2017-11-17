See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Dr. Ikeda works at Integrated Counseling Centers Inc. in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Counseling Centers Inc.
    64 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 847-1950
  2. 2
    Cape Behavioral Health
    310 Barnstable Rd Ste 201, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-0514
  3. 3
    118 Long Pond Rd Ste 106, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 747-6762
  4. 4
    29 Bassett Ln, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
Autism
Binge Eating Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2017
    Dr. Ikeda spent our initial appointment carefully listening to my complicated history. He was interested, engaged, and I felt at ease. I felt like he wanted to hear my story so that he would be better able to meet my needs. (I believe that he spent more time that day than was allotted for the appointment.) Every subsequent visit has been helpful and I continue to have great trust that he understands my needs and will advise me appropriately.
    Christine Davenport in South Dennis, MA — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619900198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ikeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

