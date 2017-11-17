Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Ikeda works at
Locations
Integrated Counseling Centers Inc.64 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (617) 847-1950
Cape Behavioral Health310 Barnstable Rd Ste 201, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-0514
- 3 118 Long Pond Rd Ste 106, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-6762
- 4 29 Bassett Ln, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ikeda spent our initial appointment carefully listening to my complicated history. He was interested, engaged, and I felt at ease. I felt like he wanted to hear my story so that he would be better able to meet my needs. (I believe that he spent more time that day than was allotted for the appointment.) Every subsequent visit has been helpful and I continue to have great trust that he understands my needs and will advise me appropriately.
About Dr. Stephen Ikeda, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619900198
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
