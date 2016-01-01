Dr. Stephen Infanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Infanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Infanger, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Infanger, MD
Dr. Stephen Infanger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Infanger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Infanger's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Infanger?
About Dr. Stephen Infanger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144675950
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Infanger works at
Dr. Infanger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Infanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Infanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.