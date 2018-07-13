Dr. Stephen Ionna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ionna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ionna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ionna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Ionna works at
Locations
Anderson7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 231-9010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely and have even decided to have another test done that I have put off for ages. He is fabulous.
About Dr. Stephen Ionna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174527659
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ionna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ionna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ionna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ionna works at
Dr. Ionna has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ionna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ionna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ionna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ionna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ionna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.