Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen James, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Locations
Memorial Physician Clinics Gastroenterology1340 Broad Ave Ste 320, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-1500
Medical Foundation of South Ms Lab1110 Broad Ave Ste 700, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 864-0314
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James can seem a little gruff on the front end but over time I have I have found him to be caring and very knowledgeable. He is truly caring.
About Dr. Stephen James, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
