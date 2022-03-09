Dr. Stephen Johns, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Johns, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Johns, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Johns works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Family & Implant Dentistry121 S Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 240-3991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johns?
I have been a patient of this dentist office for many years and am very satisfied with the service. The office is always clean and welcoming. The staff is friendly and caring. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Johns, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1366541153
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.