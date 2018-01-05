Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Dr. Kahler works at
Locations
West Georgia Center for Plastic Surgery150 Henry Burson Ave Ste 200, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kahler always gives me the feeling of being his priority. He is so professional. And his work is perfection.
About Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023008794
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hershey Med Center
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.