Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.

Dr. Kahler works at West Georgia Center for Plastic Surgery in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Georgia Center for Plastic Surgery
    150 Henry Burson Ave Ste 200, Carrollton, GA 30117 (770) 834-6302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Breast Ptosis

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Dr. Kahler always gives me the feeling of being his priority. He is so professional. And his work is perfection.
    Melanie in CARROLLTON — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023008794
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn St University Hershey Med Center
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahler works at West Georgia Center for Plastic Surgery in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kahler’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

