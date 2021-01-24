Overview of Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD

Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kalhorn works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.