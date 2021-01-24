See All Neurosurgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD

Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kalhorn works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalhorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalhorn?

    Jan 24, 2021
    A level of skill like this is just as unique as each patient’s condition. He will be truthful, and is highly professional at correcting the body’s most powerful areas. He and his team are going to break new ground in preventing spinal injuries from worsening and thank God can actually provide the very best possible surgical technologies to add life where patients like me had lost so much life and life’s precious events. If it’s possible, this team can do it and raise the bar on neurosurgery. I’m still recovering. My mind is catching up to what can be possible for me now. I have other areas of spinal pain and a 22 year old fracture but I’m going to do everything to get back into life. I’m grateful that the complexities and 22 years of constant worsening thoracic and lumbar pain and unique diseases and injuries became a contribution to what they can do in that OR. If you have a highly unique spinal trauma(s), DDD and acquired or from birth spinal disfigurement and pain, look here.
    Mandy O’Neal — Jan 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalhorn to family and friends

    Dr. Kalhorn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalhorn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235333022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalhorn works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kalhorn’s profile.

    Dr. Kalhorn has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.