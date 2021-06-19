See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Fresh Meadows, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD

Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. 

Dr. Karbowitz works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karbowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty
    75-68 187th Street 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Management of Mechanical Ventilator Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jun 19, 2021
    I feel extremely safe in Dr Karbowitz's care
    Renate Derenji — Jun 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205878287
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karbowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karbowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karbowitz works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. View the full address on Dr. Karbowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Karbowitz has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karbowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

