Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Karbowitz works at
Dr. Karbowitz's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty75-68 187th Street 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel extremely safe in Dr Karbowitz's care
About Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1205878287
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karbowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karbowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karbowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karbowitz works at
Dr. Karbowitz has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karbowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karbowitz speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbowitz.
