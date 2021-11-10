Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasparian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD
Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kasparian works at
Dr. Kasparian's Office Locations
Obstetrical Associates, Inc1565 N Main St Ste 506, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 646-6720
Obstetrical Associates1151 Robeson St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 730-1666Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Any time there was some type of concern he found it and addressed it professionally and very compassionate
About Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1396725354
Education & Certifications
- U Cinn Med Ctr
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasparian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasparian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasparian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasparian has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasparian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasparian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasparian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasparian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasparian, there are benefits to both methods.