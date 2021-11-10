See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fall River, MA
Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD

Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kasparian works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasparian's Office Locations

    Obstetrical Associates, Inc
    1565 N Main St Ste 506, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 646-6720
    Obstetrical Associates
    1151 Robeson St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 730-1666
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Any time there was some type of concern he found it and addressed it professionally and very compassionate
    About Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    • 1396725354
    Education & Certifications

    • U Cinn Med Ctr
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasparian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasparian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasparian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasparian works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kasparian’s profile.

    Dr. Kasparian has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasparian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasparian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasparian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasparian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasparian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

