Overview of Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD

Dr. Stephen Kasparian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kasparian works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.