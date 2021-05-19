Overview of Dr. Stephen Katz, MD

Dr. Stephen Katz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Central Louisiana AN/APM in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.