Overview of Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD

Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital



Dr. Kaufman works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Canton, OH with other offices in Canfield, OH and Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.