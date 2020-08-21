Overview

Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.