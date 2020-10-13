See All Pediatricians in Grove City, OH
Dr. Stephen Kebe, MD

Pediatrics
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kebe, MD

Dr. Stephen Kebe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Kebe works at American Health Network Grove in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kebe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Ohio LLC
    4074 Gantz Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 871-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 13, 2020
    I have the utmost trust in Dr. Kebe. All 5 of my children have been going to him since they were born. 20 years now. Dr. Kebe is very professional and gets to the point. What I at first thought was a little cold and intimidating, I now see as thoughtful and full of wisdom. Dr. Kebe cares about his patients. He doesn't baby or spoon-feed them but that doesn't mean he doesn't care. Dr. Kebe may seem serious but he actually has a great sense of humor. I highly recommend Dr. Kebe. So much so that my first grandchild is about to be his patient also. Give him a chance. You won't be sorry. While nobody is perfect, between his kind front office staff, his nurse, and Dr. Kebe, you will not regret putting your children in his hands. Highly recommend.
    Amy — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Kebe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649208489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kebe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kebe works at American Health Network Grove in Grove City, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kebe’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

