Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD
Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Keefe works at
Dr. Keefe's Office Locations
-
1
LakeView Medical Center2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-0351Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keefe?
Dr Keefe is an excellent doctor. He really works with me on my sinus issue. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing and ENT doctor. His staff is good too.
About Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700853066
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Eastern Vagrad Schof Med
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefe works at
Dr. Keefe has seen patients for Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.