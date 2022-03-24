Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD
Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush University College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Rush Copley Medical Group ENT2040 Ogden Ave Ste 301, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6895
Midwest ENT Associates1256 Waterford Dr Ste 170, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 820-8653
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had ear wax removal which is specific procedure. It was done without pain in a few minutes. He was a good listener and supportive. Well Done.
About Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1265451140
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush University College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelanic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelanic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelanic has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelanic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelanic speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelanic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelanic.
