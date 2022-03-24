See All Oncologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD

Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush University College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Kelanic works at Rush Copley Medical Group ENT in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelanic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Copley Medical Group ENT
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 301, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-6895
  2. 2
    Midwest ENT Associates
    1256 Waterford Dr Ste 170, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 820-8653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Earwax Buildup
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265451140
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    Internship
    • Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Rush University College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kelanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelanic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelanic works at Rush Copley Medical Group ENT in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kelanic’s profile.

    Dr. Kelanic has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelanic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelanic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelanic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelanic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelanic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

