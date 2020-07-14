Dr. Stephen Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Woodlands Gastroenterology, PA1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 240, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 265-7360
Conroe-Woodlands Gastroenterology1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 300, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-0391
Conroe-Woodlands Gastroenterology PA129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 109, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6029
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been using Dr Kelly for about 10 yrs. He has done all of my routine colonoscopies and endoscopies. I wouldn't use anyone else. I really like him.
About Dr. Stephen Kelly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245367663
Education & Certifications
- University Of Artloma
- University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Heartburn, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
