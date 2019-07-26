Overview of Dr. Stephen Kelty, MD

Dr. Stephen Kelty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Kelty works at Norton Louisville General Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.