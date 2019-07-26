Dr. Stephen Kelty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kelty, MD
Dr. Stephen Kelty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Surgical Specialists - Louisville General Surgery3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 637-3311
Norton Surgical Specialists - Louisville General Surgery - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 607, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6470
Norton Audubon Hospital1 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7464
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
I feel so fortunate to have Dr. Kelty as my surgeon. He is very caring, takes the time to answer all my questions, & goes out if his way for his patients. He is a good man. And his staff is great as well!
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306809819
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
