Dr. Stephen Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
I had my left ORIF distal radius fracture (wrist) surgery performed by Dr. Kennedy back in August 2021. Two and a half months later, I am almost back to "normal". Thanks to Dr. Kennedy! Dr. Kennedy is not only an exceptional surgeon but he is also very passionate, and really enjoy/love what he is doing thus it shows! Dr. Kennedy is personable and kind. He is a good listener. He treats his patient with respect and wants the very best for his patient (his patient is first). I could not have been any happier in every way and highly recommend you Dr. Kennedy.
- University of British Columbia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
