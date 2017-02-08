Overview of Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO

Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.



Dr. Kerley works at Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.