Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO
Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.
Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc7155 Lee Hwy Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions
Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc7161 Lee Hwy Ste 500B, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 238-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Kerley was very attentive and listened completely to everything. He related very well to my daughter making her feel comfortable and at easy. We just moved here from another state and I am planning on making him my OB/GYN and would recommend him to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
