Overview of Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD

Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kerr works at Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.