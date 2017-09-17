Overview of Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD

Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.