Dr. Stephen Kessler, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kessler, DO is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Alta Dermatology Group Ltd.130 S 63rd St Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-2888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermatologist who explains in detail and takes care of his patients. I have been a patient for years. Skin cancer is not pretty and scarring will occur after procedures, people need to understand this. I would recommend him to anyone with skin conditions. Darby
About Dr. Stephen Kessler, DO
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
