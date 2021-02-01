Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD
Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
Coral Desert Orthopedics, Revere Health2825 E Mall Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-9393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Coral Desert Orthopedics, Revere Health1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 150, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-9393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 303, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 533-2002Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Utah
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirk went above and beyond to make sure that my son received the best care possible after his dirt bike accident. He spent time explaining options and walking us through the process. Dr. Kirk is professional and caring. He made sure that my son was as comfortable as possible as he was healing and willing to make adjustments as needed. I would highly recommend him and southern Utah is fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1578737979
Education & Certifications
- Utah Valley Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
- Utah Valley Family Medicine Residency
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Utah
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk speaks Tagalog.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.